House fire erupts in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Fire Department battled a huge blaze on Wednesday evening.

It happened at a home near the intersection of Capital Ave. and Lincolnway E. Crews say no one was inside the residence at the time of the incident. Firefighters on scene were able to rescue a cat from inside the residence.

Fire officials are looking into the possibility of a gas leak.

Traffic was blocked off as crews worked tirelessly to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

