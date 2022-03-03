Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Chilly Thursday Before A Big Warm Up

It will feel more like winter on Thursday before a huge surge of warmth across Michiana this weekend. That comes with more chances for rain. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast are here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. A few flurries are possible, otherwise it will be dry. Staying chilly with highs in the lower 30s. High of 35. Winds N 5-10mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Intervals of clouds passing overnight. Turning cold with lows in the lower 20s. Low of 22. Winds N 0-5mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will switch out of the south and east which will allow for mild air to flow back into Michiana. Highs will get back into the middle 40s. High of 44. Winds SE 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies early with clouds increasing through the morning. Lots of cloud cover with some scattered sprinkles during the afternoon. It will be windy with gusts up to 30 mph at times. The winds will be from the south and west which will bring in very warm air. Highs could get into the middle 60s by the evening. Then a cold front swipes in and that bring the chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder overnight. High of 65. Winds SW 10-20mph.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures will drop throughout the day on Sunday as a few showers are possible. The downward trend will continue through Monday and into Tuesday as temperatures will likely be near the freezing mark. Chances for snow showers are likely as well. Then a return to the 40s for a brief time before it looks like another chill sets in by late next week. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, March 2nd , 2022

Wednesday’s High: 56

Wednesday’s Low: 24

Precipitation: 0.01″

Snowfall: Trace

