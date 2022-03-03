Fatal car crash in Berrien County kills one, others injured

WEESAW TOWNSHIP, Mich (WNDU) - On Wednesday, officers reported to a two-car crash involving one man, and a woman and child.

According to the report from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred at Cleveland Rd. and Browntown Rd. around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. The man, 68-year-old Gregory Toney of Berrien Springs, was unresponsive when officers arrived on scene. Medical personnel attempted CPR before he was transported to Spectrum Lakeland Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The 34-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son were also treated at Spectrum Lakeland Hospital for minor injuries.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

The investigation is currently ongoing and there is no determination of fault at this time.

