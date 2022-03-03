DTSB March First Friday’s: Girls’ Night Out

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - March is Women’s History Month! And because of this, the First Friday’s theme in downtown South Bend is Girl’s Night Out.

Residents are encouraged to grab their gal pals and head on down to South Bend for a wonderful First Friday’s experience.

Below is a packed list of all the different events and specials local businesses are offering:

Ali on the Boulevard (722 E. Jefferson Blvd.) Get a $10 gift card to use on your next trip to Ali on the Boulevard for every $50 you spend Friday (10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.) and Saturday. (10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Aloft Hotel (111 N. Main St.) Meet & greet with the IHSAA 3A State Champions–the South Bend Washington Panthers Girls Basketball Team–in the lobby (5:00 - 6:00 p.m); Live @ Aloft with DJ Outlaw at WXYZ Lounge (8:00 - 10:00 p.m.) plus “Cocktails for a Cause” with $1 from every cocktail sold donated to a featured charity of the month; also buy 1 flatbread pizza and get a 2nd flatbread pizza at 1/2 off.

Barnaby’s (713 E. Jefferson Blvd.) $4 glasses of wine, $4 pints, plus $3 off any large pizza and $2 off their grilled chicken salad; plus First Saturdays special: any large 2 topping pizza, an order of breadsticks, and a pitcher of pop (or a 2 liter on carry out orders) for only $22 plus tax.

Bruno’s (131 S. Michigan St.) Get one 14″ 1-topping pizza for $15.

The Cellar Wine Bar & Kitchen (702 E. Jefferson Blvd.) $5 off bottles of select wines: Kung Fu Girl Riesling, Black Girl Magic Rose, and Seven Daughters Moscato.

Center Stage Pizza (428 Lincoln Way West) Get an 18″ 2-topping pizza, garlic cheese bread, and a 2 liter of soda for just $24.

Chicory Cafe (105 E. Jefferson Blvd.) Charcuterie boards, plus sangrias, 16 oz. Hurricanes, and Blue Raspberry Long Islands for $5 each.

Cinco 5 (112 W. Colfax Ave.) $5 Pama margaritas.

Dellstar VR (207 W. Colfax Ave.) 50% off online booking all day.

The Drop Comedy Club (111 N. Main St.) Kris Shaw from Las Vegas will perform as the headliner, with Jack Hull also performing. Tickets are $15. All women attendees will receive giveaway items for Girls’ Night Out, and DTSB will be having a contest on their Facebook page for a pair of free tickets.

Fiddler’s Hearth (127 N. Main St.) Free live music by local Irish band Soltre (8:30 - 11:00 p.m.) plus St. Margaret’s House Giveback Night, with 10% of food sale proceeds being donated to this local nonprofit that assists women and children struggling with economic hardship; customers will also be encouraged to donate.

Fire Arts (305 E. Colfax Ave.) Shared Space Exhibit featuring the work of Leigh Robison, Linda Mintz, and Linda Wisler. (5:00 - 8:00 p.m.)

Friends of the Library Book Sale (333 S. Michigan St.) Bargains on books, CDs, DVDs, magazines, and more for both kids and adults at The Friends of the Library Book Sale. (12:00 - 8:00 p.m.)

Howard Park (219 S. St. Louis Blvd.) Enjoy extended ice skating hours on Fridays at the Howard Park Ice Trail & Pond from 11:00 a.m to 8:00 p.m., with Kids’ Skate Club at 11:00 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Idle Hours Bookshop (212 S. Michigan St.) Shoppers can enjoy a “blind date” with any purchase—a covered book with some hints on the back to help. (5:00 - 7:00 p.m.)

Inspire Me Boutique (520 E. Colfax Ave.) Shop new spring arrivals while enjoying refreshments and other fun surprises. (5:00 - 8:00 p.m.)

Ironhand Wine Bar (1025 Northside Blvd.) South Bend native Lucas Miner will be performing, joined by bandmates Daniel Stewart Wilde on djembe and Kevin Leazenby on upright bass (5:00 - 8:00 p.m.); also enjoy 20% off bottles of MI Cabernet Franc.

Java Cafe (201 S. Main St.) Celebrate the release of their new cocktail menu during extended hours (5:00 - 8:00 p.m.) and enjoy $1 off cocktails.

Merrimans’ Playhouse (401 E. Colfax Ave.) Featuring “The World of Joni Mitchell” (7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.); tickets are $10 General Admission and $5 for Students.

Mikarri’s Bistro (401 E. Colfax Ave.) Open special, extended evening hours until 9:00 p.m. and will feature BBQ menu items.

The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery (217 S. Michigan St.) Will host “Plant, Plant, Lady,” a special ladies’ night for plant ladies (5:00-8:00 p.m.); $10 door fee per painter includes one succulent, planting kit with dirt, sand, rocks, care card, planting tips & special treats; planters not included and will range from $20-$45.

South Bend Brew Werks (321 S. Main St., Suite 105B) $1 off Gin Basil Lemonade; also releasing Logan Irish Red Ale, which will benefit Logan Center throughout the month of March for the Logan Nose-On.

South Bend Chocolate Cafe (122 S. Michigan St.) 2 for $20 any crunch/pretzel combo.

The South Bend Museum of Art (120 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) Open extended hours through 8:00 p.m. and featuring the annual Scholastic Art Awards Exhibition, on display through March 12th.

St. Joe Coffee Co. (304 S. Main Street) Sneak peek at the new coffee shop at the SJCPL main branch; receive a free sample and a Book Buck to use at the Friends of the Library Book Sale. (5:00 - 7:00 p.m.)

With lots of activities to participate in, this First Friday’s sounds like one to not miss.

