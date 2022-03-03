Decision to waive Grace Ross murder suspect to adult court likely to come next week, prosecutors say

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just nine days before the one year anniversary of the murder of 6-year-old Grace Ross, officials now await the decision to waive her alleged killer to adult court.

“I wouldn’t expect a decision this week. He (Magistrate Judge Polando) writes a pretty thorough order. So I wouldn’t expect a decision before sometime next week,” St. Joseph County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Fronk said after a waiver hearing wrapped up Thursday.

It comes months after prosecutors petitioned to have the case moved to superior court.

But now that both the defense and the state have had time to plead their case, it is all up to Magistrate Judge Polando to decide if the now 15-year-old will be tried as an adult.

“There is only two choices, right? Either he is waived to the adult court and ends up in superior court or he is remains in the juvenile system and handled through that system. I mean that is the two options. I wouldn’t want to presume which way the court is going to go but those are our only two options right now,” Fronk says.

Options that could lead the teen suspect in one of two directions: juvenile court , which can only hold the teen in youth detention until 21, or adult court where he could ultimately land in an adult prison for a much longer sentence.

“The family would like to see the juvenile waived. Grace’s mother was here today and we sat and talked for a few minutes and she’s aware of how things are proceeding. And the bulk of Grace’s family was here for the last hearing and we sat and we talked. They were made aware of how things have gone and what we expected going forward. It does take a long time and there is not just a way around that especially in a case like this,” Fronk says.

Again, Fronk says a decision is likely to come sometime next week but until then, we’ll continue bring you the latest on this story right here on 16 News Now.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.