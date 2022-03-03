Advertisement

Biden signs bill to end forced arbitration in sexual harassment, assault cases

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday. He signed a...
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday. He signed a bipartisan bill Thursday that bars employment contracts from forcing people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration.
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Thursday to end the practice of forcing workers into arbitration when they are sexually harassed or assaulted on the job.

Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, among other guests.

Congress gave final approval on the bill Feb. 10, guaranteeing victims can seek recourse in the courts. It is considered a milestone helped along by the #MeToo movement.

The law bars employment contracts from forcing people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court. That process often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

The bill is retroactive, nullifying that language in contracts nationwide and opening the door for people who had been bound by it to take legal action.

The legislation had uncommonly broad, bipartisan support in a divided Congress. That allowed the bill to be passed in the Senate by unanimous consent — a procedure almost never used for significant legislation, especially one affecting tens of millions of Americans.

The House passed the bill on a robust bipartisan basis in a 335- 97 vote.

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, who accused the now-deceased network CEO Roger Ailes of making unwanted advances and harming her career when she rejected him, testified in support of the legislation. Some employee contracts at the network included binding arbitration clauses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Criminal charges could be coming for Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student, attorney says
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student
Chase Jones & Joshua Parker
Two inmates attempt escape from Elkhart County Jail by chiseling away at concrete wall
A fire erupted on Lincolnway E. and Capital on Wednesday evening prompting the Mishawaka Fire...
House fire erupts in Mishawaka
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say

Latest News

A teen charged for the murder and molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross could be one step closer...
Decision to waive Grace Ross murder suspect to adult court likely to come next week, prosecutors say
FILE - Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee
Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida,...
MLB, union meet for 1 1/2 hours, discuss next step in talks
Waking up is difficult, here are some tips to help get you out of bed in the morning.
Medical Moment: How to wake up better
Last week, the group helped stop the conventional advancement of a bill that would restrict...
Teachers Union on HB 1134