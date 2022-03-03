63-year-old South Bend woman missing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are looking for a missing woman.

63-year-old Lorna Banks was last seen Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Jefferson Boulevard.

Banks is 5′5″, 218 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, pink top, and pink shoes.

Banks may be headed to Chicago.

If you have any information on Lorna Banks’ whereabouts, please contact Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

