63-year-old South Bend woman missing

63-year-old Lorna Banks was last seen Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Jefferson Boulevard.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are looking for a missing woman.

Banks is 5′5″, 218 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, pink top, and pink shoes.

Banks may be headed to Chicago.

If you have any information on Lorna Banks’ whereabouts, please contact Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

