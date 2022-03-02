Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Conner’s super power

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WNDU) - If you had a super power, what would it be? On March 2, Conner celebrated his 9th birthday. This kid loves super heroes and Power Rangers, but the best gift would be a forever family.

Conner has a long list of things he likes to do, but there’s clearly a favorite.

He likes to watch television. His favorite show?

“Power Rangers!” said Conner.

Power Rangers aren’t just a favorite past time, Conner is working on some powerful things. If he had a super power, what would it be?

“Fight bad guys!” said Conner.

And if he had all the money in the world. Conner would buy….

“Power Ranger!” said Conner.

When it comes to real life dreams and goals, he’s still a super hero. Conner wants to be a doctor someday.

“(To) help cure people,” said Conner.

Conner is an easy-going kid with a unique favorite dish. He likes sushi. But pizza is a close second.

He’s a kid who knows what he likes.

“Cheese pizza, and pepperoni and green peppers and that’s all,” said Conner. “...And pizza sauce.”

Conner is need of adoption. And he’s hoping his new family will have lots of pets.

“I like dogs and pet birds and pigs,” said Conner.

And his new family should make sure there are plenty of books around too. Conner likes to read. What kind of books?

“I like to read Power Rangers,” said Conner.

Goldfish crackers are his favorite snack and his favorite color is blue, unless it’s a Power Ranger. Remember, his favorite one is pink.

https://www.indianaadoptionprogram.org/project/conner-9341/

