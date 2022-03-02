Two inmates attempt escape from Elkhart County Jail by chiseling away at concrete wall

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says two inmates tried to escape the Elkhart County Jail by chiseling their way through a concrete wall.

Chase Jones, 28, and Joshua Parker, 28, were both found to have made attempts at chiseling away at the concrete wall just after 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.

Charges are being requested through the Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for attempted escape and criminal mischief.

