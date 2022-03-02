Advertisement

Two inmates attempt escape from Elkhart County Jail by chiseling away at concrete wall

Chase Jones & Joshua Parker
Chase Jones & Joshua Parker(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says two inmates tried to escape the Elkhart County Jail by chiseling their way through a concrete wall.

Chase Jones, 28, and Joshua Parker, 28, were both found to have made attempts at chiseling away at the concrete wall just after 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.

Charges are being requested through the Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for attempted escape and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student
According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Criminal charges could be coming for Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student, attorney says
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Video shows man who allegedly tried abducting a teenage girl after she got off the school bus...
SJCPD looking to identify man who reportedly tried kidnapping 13-year-old girl
Mike Hosinski
Jimtown High School teacher no longer employed after allegedly hitting student

Latest News

The lines to get through the security checkpoints at South Bend International Airport are...
New security equipment causing delays at SB airport
Conner loves books, sushi, and Power Rangers. But he would love a forever family most of all.
Wednesday's Child: Conner's super power
know what players will be on the South Bend Cubs’ roster around April 2nd, ahead of players...
South Bend Cubs unaffected by MLB lockout
The South Bend Cubs are still looking forward to their opening day on April 8 and are happy to...
MLB lockout will not interrupt South Bend Cubs schedule
Those who struggle with adult acne are more prone to depression, anxiety, and isolation.
Medical Moment: Treating adult acne