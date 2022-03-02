South Bend Cubs unaffected by MLB lockout

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend Cubs will open their season as one of the hottest tickets for Chicago-area baseball fans after MLB owners and players failed to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement at last night’s deadline.

MLB players won’t be at spring training and the first two series of games are also canceled.

While this isn’t great news for fans of the Cubs, Sox, or Tigers, Minor League teams won’t have their schedules impacted by the MLB lockout.

The South Bend Cubs are still looking forward to their opening day on April 8th and say they’re happy to be avoiding the second altered season in three years.

They’re ready to get this season started without striking out.

“People love their Minor League Baseball, and this gives us the opportunity to really be the only game in town,” said South Bend Cubs owner Joe Hart.

South Bend Cubs players will report to training camp in Arizona in early March, but they won’t be joined by any players with an MLB contract.

If MLB labor disputes continue, minor leaguers could get some extra spotlight come their opening day.

“In all honesty, we are the big show. We have the up-and-coming prospects for the Cubs. You can see the young guys get ready to perform and hopefully get to Wrigley Field someday. But it is going to be unique,” Hart said.

He says that because the last time the MLB canceled games for a labor dispute, baseball in South Bend got a record-setting bump in attendance that lasted two decades.

“1994 was the all-time record for the Silver Hawks and that was the year of the strike. You couldn’t go to Chicago. You couldn’t go to Detroit or Cincinnati. As the only game in town, you’ll be able to see it here at Four Winds Field,” Hart said.

If history repeats itself, putting on a great show for fans will be more important than ever.

That starts with the gameday employees who lend a hand with everything from hotdogs to helping you find your seats.

“We’re just looking for folks that have that bubbly, outgoing, personality. We can teach you the rest. We’ve been able to do that the last couple years and we have a lot of members that return year after year,” Hart said.

Hart says he’ll know what players will be on the South Bend Cubs’ roster around April 2nd, ahead of players arriving in town on April 4th. This all culminates with opening day on April 8th.

They’re still looking to round out positions on their gameday staff.

If you’re interested in working with South Bend Cubs this season, you can browse their open positions on their website.

