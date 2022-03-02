Officials responding to gas leak in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are responding to a natural gas leak in Elkhart.

It’s happening near the intersection of East Jackson and Graywood Avenue. NIPSCO, AEP, and the Elkhart Fire Department are on scene.

The affected area is approximately a two-block radius. Power is being disconnected to houses in the area for safety. There’s no word yet on when power will be restored.

No evacuations are being recommended at this time.

