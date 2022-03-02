Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting in Elkhart determined to be justified

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After an investigation, the deadly December shooting of 20-year-old Jahad Patterson by Elkhart Police has been determined to be justified.

Elkhart Police say the officers were called to the Handy Spot Liquor Store in the 100 block of West Hively Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2021. Police say Patterson was trying to throw a bicycle through a window.

Officers Benjamin Martin and Scott Swanson were first to arrive on scene. The officers saw a man consistent with the description provided. Officer Swanson identified himself as police and verbally ordered Patterson to show his hands.

However, police say Patterson pulled a gun from his pocket and began raising it toward Officer Swanson. That’s when both officers discharged their firearms.

Patterson fell to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker says she will not press charges, as the officers acted in self-defense.

Full Press Release from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney in Elkhart County:

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney has finalized a review of the investigation surrounding the fatal officer involved shooting of Jahad Patterson on December 15, 2021, in Elkhart, Indiana.

The evidence demonstrates that Elkhart Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of the 100 block of West Hively Avenue, Elkhart, at approximately 5:29 a.m., regarding a reported man trying to break out the window of the Handy Spot Liquor Store by throwing a bike at it. As officers were in route, additional information was provided that the man was walking away. At approximately 5:32 a.m., EPD Officers Benjamin Martin and Scott Swanson were first to arrive to the parking lot area south of the Big Lots store within seconds of each other. There, they observed a man consistent with the description provided. Officer Swanson identified himself as police and verbally ordered the male to show his hands; however, the male pulled a gun from his pocket and began raising it toward Officer Swanson. Upon seeing the gun, Officer Swanson fired his weapon. Officer Martin observed the man pointing a gun at Officer Swanson and also fired his weapon at the man. The man then fell to the ground. Officers tactically approached and found the man to have a .380 Sig Sauer handgun, with his finger still within the trigger guard area. The man was later identified as Jahad Patterson, 20, of Elkhart.

Given the information reasonably known by Officers Martin and Swanson at the time of their use of deadly force, it is clear that no criminal charges are appropriate as the evidence demonstrates that each of them were reasonably acting within the law of self-defense.

What the officers did not know is that Mr. Patterson had a history of violent behavior toward law enforcement and others. He had been arrested multiple times, out of state, for Resisting, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and drug offenses. In March of 2021, Mr. Patterson had been committed for mental health treatment by law enforcement after he had attempted to stab his siblings, and had previously stabbed himself. Furthermore, in September of 2021, he had fired a handgun inside his residence, which penetrated the wall into his neighbor’s apartment. Over the night immediately before this event, he had been causing a significant disturbance within his apartment, harmed himself, then engaged in the acts at the liquor store and toward police. At the time of his death, he was also under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecutor Vicki Elaine Becker has issued a formal opinion as follows: “… my Office will not be filing any criminal charges against Officers Martin and Swanson for their use of deadly force toward Mr. Patterson. While it is unfortunate that they were in a situation where they felt they had to take the life of Mr. Patterson, their actions were clearly justified under the law of self-defense/defense of others codified in I.C. § 35-41-3-2.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student
According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Criminal charges could be coming for Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student, attorney says
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Video shows man who allegedly tried abducting a teenage girl after she got off the school bus...
SJCPD looking to identify man who reportedly tried kidnapping 13-year-old girl
Mike Hosinski
Jimtown High School teacher no longer employed after allegedly hitting student

Latest News

The lines to get through the security checkpoints at South Bend International Airport are...
New security equipment causing delays at SB airport
Conner loves books, sushi, and Power Rangers. But he would love a forever family most of all.
Wednesday's Child: Conner's super power
know what players will be on the South Bend Cubs’ roster around April 2nd, ahead of players...
South Bend Cubs unaffected by MLB lockout
The South Bend Cubs are still looking forward to their opening day on April 8 and are happy to...
MLB lockout will not interrupt South Bend Cubs schedule
Those who struggle with adult acne are more prone to depression, anxiety, and isolation.
Medical Moment: Treating adult acne