Officer-involved shooting in Elkhart determined to be justified

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After an investigation, the deadly December shooting of 20-year-old Jahad Patterson by Elkhart Police has been determined to be justified.

Elkhart Police say the officers were called to the Handy Spot Liquor Store in the 100 block of West Hively Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2021. Police say Patterson was trying to throw a bicycle through a window.

Officers Benjamin Martin and Scott Swanson were first to arrive on scene. The officers saw a man consistent with the description provided. Officer Swanson identified himself as police and verbally ordered Patterson to show his hands.

However, police say Patterson pulled a gun from his pocket and began raising it toward Officer Swanson. That’s when both officers discharged their firearms.

Patterson fell to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker says she will not press charges, as the officers acted in self-defense.

Full Press Release from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney in Elkhart County:

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney has finalized a review of the investigation surrounding the fatal officer involved shooting of Jahad Patterson on December 15, 2021, in Elkhart, Indiana.

The evidence demonstrates that Elkhart Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of the 100 block of West Hively Avenue, Elkhart, at approximately 5:29 a.m., regarding a reported man trying to break out the window of the Handy Spot Liquor Store by throwing a bike at it. As officers were in route, additional information was provided that the man was walking away. At approximately 5:32 a.m., EPD Officers Benjamin Martin and Scott Swanson were first to arrive to the parking lot area south of the Big Lots store within seconds of each other. There, they observed a man consistent with the description provided. Officer Swanson identified himself as police and verbally ordered the male to show his hands; however, the male pulled a gun from his pocket and began raising it toward Officer Swanson. Upon seeing the gun, Officer Swanson fired his weapon. Officer Martin observed the man pointing a gun at Officer Swanson and also fired his weapon at the man. The man then fell to the ground. Officers tactically approached and found the man to have a .380 Sig Sauer handgun, with his finger still within the trigger guard area. The man was later identified as Jahad Patterson, 20, of Elkhart.

Given the information reasonably known by Officers Martin and Swanson at the time of their use of deadly force, it is clear that no criminal charges are appropriate as the evidence demonstrates that each of them were reasonably acting within the law of self-defense.

What the officers did not know is that Mr. Patterson had a history of violent behavior toward law enforcement and others. He had been arrested multiple times, out of state, for Resisting, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and drug offenses. In March of 2021, Mr. Patterson had been committed for mental health treatment by law enforcement after he had attempted to stab his siblings, and had previously stabbed himself. Furthermore, in September of 2021, he had fired a handgun inside his residence, which penetrated the wall into his neighbor’s apartment. Over the night immediately before this event, he had been causing a significant disturbance within his apartment, harmed himself, then engaged in the acts at the liquor store and toward police. At the time of his death, he was also under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecutor Vicki Elaine Becker has issued a formal opinion as follows: “… my Office will not be filing any criminal charges against Officers Martin and Swanson for their use of deadly force toward Mr. Patterson. While it is unfortunate that they were in a situation where they felt they had to take the life of Mr. Patterson, their actions were clearly justified under the law of self-defense/defense of others codified in I.C. § 35-41-3-2.”

