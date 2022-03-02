Michigan City man pleads guilty to production of child pornography

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man has pled guilty to the production of child pornography.

On Wednesday, 48-year-old Ashley Harper admitted to taking sexually explicit cellphone pictures of a 5-year-old child in July 2021.

He is faced with a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, and a possible maximum sentence of up to life.

Harper is scheduled to be sentenced on June 16, in the U.S. District Court in South Bend.

