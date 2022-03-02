Advertisement

Medical Moment: Treating adult acne

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WNDU) - Many men and women across the country have trouble with acne well into their thirties.

A recent study from the University of Pennsylvania has found adult women can also experience problems with depression, anxiety and social isolation. So, what can people do to get the help they need for treating their acne?

“There’s a lot of confusion because there is so much information out there,” said OASIS Dermatologist Dr. Jesleen Ahluwalia.

There’s debate whether diet plays a role in contributing to acne. Recent research shows milk and foods rich in added sugars and refined starches increase insulin growth factors and these hormones can encourage acne development. Also, stress doesn’t necessarily cause acne, but it can make it worse. Calming activities such as yoga, tai chi, and meditation can lower your stress.

And expensive doesn’t always mean better.

“Price does not always, for the most part, it doesn’t really matter,” Dr. Ahluwalia said.

Patients can first try over-the-counter products that contain topical retinoids from a local drug store, which can treat mild or sporadic outbreaks. But if no improvements are made in 6 to 8 weeks, prescribed treatment under the care of a dermatologist may be necessary.

It is important to note that some acne treatments do have side effects, including topical retinols which can make the skin more prone to sunburns.

