Man charged in 35-year-old Niles Twp. cold case murder appears in court
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend man charged in a 35-year-old cold case murder was back in court Wednesday.
67-year-old Patrick Gilham is charged with open murder and breaking and entering in the death of Roxanne Wood. After returning from a night of bowling, Wood was found dead inside her Niles Township home back on Feb. 20, 1987.
Gilham’s attorney is asking for time before his examination hearing. A pretrial conference has been set for March 16.
