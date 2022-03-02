Man charged in 35-year-old Niles Twp. cold case murder appears in court

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend man charged in a 35-year-old cold case murder was back in court Wednesday.

67-year-old Patrick Gilham is charged with open murder and breaking and entering in the death of Roxanne Wood. After returning from a night of bowling, Wood was found dead inside her Niles Township home back on Feb. 20, 1987.

Gilham’s attorney is asking for time before his examination hearing. A pretrial conference has been set for March 16.

