Lent begins with Ash Wednesday

By Maria Catanzarite and 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season.

Mass is being held at churches across Michiana to honor the first day of Lent.

Many filled St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend Wednesday afternoon to receive the traditional ashes on their forehead.

For those who celebrate, it’s a time for fasting, repenting, and reflecting on mortality in the weeks leading to Easter Sunday.

