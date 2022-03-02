Advertisement

How Russia-Ukraine war is affecting gas prices

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The ripples of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are now obvious at the gas pump, as some prices have hit $3.79 and $3.80 per gallon in South Bend.

“At this point, the amount of sanctions on Russia...have basically been de facto sanctions on their energy sector, and Russia is the second largest oil producer globally,” explained Patrick DeHaan, head of Gas Buddy’s petroleum analysis.

DeHaan says the sanctions on Russia’s banks and the inability for crude carriers to get insurance coverage in Russia is preventing them from being able to load Russian crude oil.

“There is one pool of oil being produced globally that everyone takes from, and without, without Russia filling that pool of oil up, it’s going to drain much faster,” said DeHaan.

He expects oil prices to keep going up until there’s a reduction in demand that matches how much Russia produces.

“We’re seeing oil prices skyrocket, most recently at about $110 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate crude oil,” he said. “But, you know, I would expect us to potentially hit $4 and maybe even reach record prices by Memorial Day weekend.”

For prices to decrease, DeHaan said: “Maybe a peace treaty could start the process then of easing the sanction. So this could be some time that we’re under these higher prices, and it’s probably going to get much worse before it gets any better.”

In the meantime, President Biden will authorize the Department of Energy to release 30 million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help protect Americans from higher gas prices.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student
According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Criminal charges could be coming for Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student, attorney says
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Video shows man who allegedly tried abducting a teenage girl after she got off the school bus...
SJCPD looking to identify man who reportedly tried kidnapping 13-year-old girl
Mike Hosinski
Jimtown High School teacher no longer employed after allegedly hitting student

Latest News

The lines to get through the security checkpoints at South Bend International Airport are...
New security equipment causing delays at SB airport
Conner loves books, sushi, and Power Rangers. But he would love a forever family most of all.
Wednesday's Child: Conner's super power
know what players will be on the South Bend Cubs’ roster around April 2nd, ahead of players...
South Bend Cubs unaffected by MLB lockout
The South Bend Cubs are still looking forward to their opening day on April 8 and are happy to...
MLB lockout will not interrupt South Bend Cubs schedule
Those who struggle with adult acne are more prone to depression, anxiety, and isolation.
Medical Moment: Treating adult acne