How Russia-Ukraine war is affecting gas prices

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The ripples of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are now obvious at the gas pump, as some prices have hit $3.79 and $3.80 per gallon in South Bend.

“At this point, the amount of sanctions on Russia...have basically been de facto sanctions on their energy sector, and Russia is the second largest oil producer globally,” explained Patrick DeHaan, head of Gas Buddy’s petroleum analysis.

DeHaan says the sanctions on Russia’s banks and the inability for crude carriers to get insurance coverage in Russia is preventing them from being able to load Russian crude oil.

“There is one pool of oil being produced globally that everyone takes from, and without, without Russia filling that pool of oil up, it’s going to drain much faster,” said DeHaan.

He expects oil prices to keep going up until there’s a reduction in demand that matches how much Russia produces.

“We’re seeing oil prices skyrocket, most recently at about $110 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate crude oil,” he said. “But, you know, I would expect us to potentially hit $4 and maybe even reach record prices by Memorial Day weekend.”

For prices to decrease, DeHaan said: “Maybe a peace treaty could start the process then of easing the sanction. So this could be some time that we’re under these higher prices, and it’s probably going to get much worse before it gets any better.”

In the meantime, President Biden will authorize the Department of Energy to release 30 million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help protect Americans from higher gas prices.

