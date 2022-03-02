ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The 5th annual Hall of Heroes Comic Con returns to Elkhart this weekend.

The event will take place at the Northern Indiana Event Center on March 5 & 6th.

More than 80 vendors will be there, including special celebrity guests.

“This year I think we’ve really topped ourselves,” said Allen Stewart, director of the Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum. “We’ve got Jon Heder, Napoleon Dynamite himself coming. People are excited about that. Our biggest guest is Doug Jones. He’s been in over 200 films and is actually from Indiana.

