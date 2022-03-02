Advertisement

Former Dodge, RMG complex poised for redevelopment by Mishawaka

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The property that houses the former Dodge/RMG complex could someday be ready for redevelopment if the Mishawaka Common Council approves the city’s plan to purchase the land for $250,000.

“We are left with, really what I call an ‘industrial wasteland,’” remarked Mayor Dave Wood. “It is about 20 some acres of you know underutilized industrial buildings that have essentially been abandoned.

The property owners asked the city if it was an interested buyer.

Wood kind of chuckled at first, knowing what it is and what’s out there and the cleanup that needs to be done.

It’s no laughing matter now, as the mayor says the redevelopment commission just approved the city’s plan to buy the dilapidated property.

“I am confident [the common council will approve the purchase]. And, you know, again, it needs to happen, and the only ones who will do it will be us,” Wood said.

Wood estimates total project costs to be around $13 million dollars, when the intense cleanup, addressing environmental issues, and demolition are all factored in.

“That’s a pretty big endeavor for us. But we’re experienced with it because we have done that before at places like the former Uniroyal site in downtown Mishawaka,” described Wood.

Regarding future uses for the land once it is cleaned, Wood says it’s too early to tell just yet.

But he’s floating around ideas of possibly expanding a nearby fire station, building a new salt facility, and/or adding a new street to connect 6th and 7th Streets.

“So we have a lot of positives, you know, a lot of benefit if we buy this for city, for our residents. But the most important one is cleaning that site,” Wood said.

If the Mishawaka Common Council approves the property purchase, the estimated project completion would be the summer of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student
Video shows man who allegedly tried abducting a teenage girl after she got off the school bus...
SJCPD looking to identify man who reportedly tried kidnapping 13-year-old girl
Alysen Walls died following an accident that happened back on Feb. 19. She was just 21 years old.
Family, friends come together to remember Alysen Walls
The popular brunch spot in Granger will soon have new ownership.
Uptown Kitchen to be under new ownership
Four people are injured— including a 21-year-old shot— following a crash in Berrien Co.
21-year-old shot, three others injured in crash-turned-shooting in Berrien Co.

Latest News

SJCC vote to fund ‘Motels4Now’ program after financial review
Susan Cichon, of LaPorte, is celebrating her 102nd birthday.
LaPorte woman celebrates 102nd birthday, still cooks & shops on Amazon
A LaPorte woman turned 102 on Tuesday, and despite her age, keeps busy like she's still 20.
Local woman celebrates 102 birthday, vitality
After an intense meeting between the school board and the community, the former Jimstown...
Jimtown teacher who hit student will retire early, collect pension