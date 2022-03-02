Former Dodge, RMG complex poised for redevelopment by Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The property that houses the former Dodge/RMG complex could someday be ready for redevelopment if the Mishawaka Common Council approves the city’s plan to purchase the land for $250,000.

“We are left with, really what I call an ‘industrial wasteland,’” remarked Mayor Dave Wood. “It is about 20 some acres of you know underutilized industrial buildings that have essentially been abandoned.

The property owners asked the city if it was an interested buyer.

Wood kind of chuckled at first, knowing what it is and what’s out there and the cleanup that needs to be done.

It’s no laughing matter now, as the mayor says the redevelopment commission just approved the city’s plan to buy the dilapidated property.

“I am confident [the common council will approve the purchase]. And, you know, again, it needs to happen, and the only ones who will do it will be us,” Wood said.

Wood estimates total project costs to be around $13 million dollars, when the intense cleanup, addressing environmental issues, and demolition are all factored in.

“That’s a pretty big endeavor for us. But we’re experienced with it because we have done that before at places like the former Uniroyal site in downtown Mishawaka,” described Wood.

Regarding future uses for the land once it is cleaned, Wood says it’s too early to tell just yet.

But he’s floating around ideas of possibly expanding a nearby fire station, building a new salt facility, and/or adding a new street to connect 6th and 7th Streets.

“So we have a lot of positives, you know, a lot of benefit if we buy this for city, for our residents. But the most important one is cleaning that site,” Wood said.

If the Mishawaka Common Council approves the property purchase, the estimated project completion would be the summer of 2023.

