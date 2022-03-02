First Alert Forecast: Cold front tonight; Mid 30 highs on Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few light showers. Temperatures will drop overnight and a few wet flakes could mix in. A low down into the lower 20s. Low of 23. Winds N 10-15mph.

THURSDAY: A few flurries during the morning with clouds sticking around. Winds out of the north will keep us chilly but allow for a few peaks of sun by the afternoon. Highs will be lower, in the middle 30s. High of 33. Winds N 5-10mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy but staying dry. A switch in the wind direction brings in mild air again my the afternoon. Highs will return to the middle 40s. High of 43. Winds SW 5-10mph.

LONG RANGE: A very warm surge of air throughout the day on Saturday. Showers will become likely by the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible overnight as showers stick around into Sunday. The temperatures will drop through Sunday. A strong cold front moves through and brings the chance for highs in the 30s on Monday and Tuesday with some snow that could be possible. Then into the end of next week, highs will stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s with more chances for rain/snow showers. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, March 1st , 2022

Tuesday’s High: 48

Tuesday’s Low: 29

Precipitation: 0.01″

Snowfall: 0.0″

