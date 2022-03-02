Advertisement

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine beats Russian in tennis match

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine greets the spectators after playing against Anastasia Potapova of...
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine greets the spectators after playing against Anastasia Potapova of Russia during their match at the Abierto de Monterrey tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.(AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Top-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of a women’s tennis tournament in Mexico after deciding not to boycott the match in the wake of Russia’s invasion of her home country.

Svitolina earlier said she wouldn’t play her opening-round contest at the Monterrey Open against Potapova “nor any other match against Russian or Belarusian tennis players” until tennis’ governing bodies barred competitors from those countries from using any national symbols, colors, flags or anthems.

The International Tennis Federation and the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours will allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the top level but without national flags.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Former Jimtown High School teacher arrested on battery charge
According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Criminal charges could be coming for Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student, attorney says
A fire erupted on Lincolnway E. and Capital on Wednesday evening prompting the Mishawaka Fire...
House fire erupts in Mishawaka
James Gary and Aimee Wilson were arrested on Wednesday afternoon in a joint effort by SJCPD and...
South Bend man, woman arrested after ‘shots fired’ call in SJC
Fatal car crash in Berrien County kills one, others injured

Latest News

Amber Alert issued for Alexis Smiley
Amber Alert issued for missing teen out of Loudon County, Tenn.
A woman is accused of lying about 2016 kidnapping.
Woman arrested for allegedly faking own kidnapping
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant, no radiation released
Volunteers work to reopen an Soviet-era bunker in Lviv, Ukraine.
Volunteers in Lviv, Ukraine reopen long-sealed Soviet bunker
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of the dangers of war near nuclear plants.
Zelenskyy warns of attacks on nuclear facilities