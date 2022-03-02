Advertisement

City of South Bend to forgive nearly 5,000 past due utility bills

By Mark Peterson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nearly 5,000 South Bend residents who are behind in paying their utility bills will see those debts forgiven.

“We’re excited to be moving forward. We’re excited to give a clean slate to those residents who have felt the burden of this utility debt kind of hanging over their heads,” said Mayor James Mueller at an afternoon press conference.

For two years, the city had placed a moratorium on utility shut offs because of the pandemic.

Today’s announcement that shut offs would resume in June was softened by the creation of the debt forgiveness program.

“The average forgiveness, forgiveness amount that we provided was $631,” said Chief Innovation Officer Denise Linn Riedl. “Forgiveness was capped at $2,500 (per residential household) but just to put that into perspective, even with the cap of $2,500 only about 55 accounts out of those 5,000 really needed to use it, so, about 99-percent of eligible accounts were fully forgiven with those funds.”

The city is funding the program by using $3.1 million federal dollars provided by the American Rescue Plan.

“It will wipe the slate clean, and they don’t have to worry about how they pay to reconnect their utilities once they’re disconnected, because that’s the other fear that happens, once you have something shut off,” commented 6th District Council Representative Sheila Niezgodski.

The program still needs the approval of the city’s Board of Public Works at a meeting next week.

Customer bills will be automatically credited starting later this month.

If you would like to learn about this one-time relief program, please click here.

For the ongoing Utility Assistance Program, please click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student
According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Criminal charges could be coming for Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student, attorney says
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Video shows man who allegedly tried abducting a teenage girl after she got off the school bus...
SJCPD looking to identify man who reportedly tried kidnapping 13-year-old girl
Mike Hosinski
Jimtown High School teacher no longer employed after allegedly hitting student

Latest News

The lines to get through the security checkpoints at South Bend International Airport are...
New security equipment causing delays at SB airport
Conner loves books, sushi, and Power Rangers. But he would love a forever family most of all.
Wednesday's Child: Conner's super power
know what players will be on the South Bend Cubs’ roster around April 2nd, ahead of players...
South Bend Cubs unaffected by MLB lockout
The South Bend Cubs are still looking forward to their opening day on April 8 and are happy to...
MLB lockout will not interrupt South Bend Cubs schedule
Those who struggle with adult acne are more prone to depression, anxiety, and isolation.
Medical Moment: Treating adult acne