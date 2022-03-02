City of South Bend to forgive nearly 5,000 past due utility bills

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nearly 5,000 South Bend residents who are behind in paying their utility bills will see those debts forgiven.

“We’re excited to be moving forward. We’re excited to give a clean slate to those residents who have felt the burden of this utility debt kind of hanging over their heads,” said Mayor James Mueller at an afternoon press conference.

For two years, the city had placed a moratorium on utility shut offs because of the pandemic.

Today’s announcement that shut offs would resume in June was softened by the creation of the debt forgiveness program.

“The average forgiveness, forgiveness amount that we provided was $631,” said Chief Innovation Officer Denise Linn Riedl. “Forgiveness was capped at $2,500 (per residential household) but just to put that into perspective, even with the cap of $2,500 only about 55 accounts out of those 5,000 really needed to use it, so, about 99-percent of eligible accounts were fully forgiven with those funds.”

The city is funding the program by using $3.1 million federal dollars provided by the American Rescue Plan.

“It will wipe the slate clean, and they don’t have to worry about how they pay to reconnect their utilities once they’re disconnected, because that’s the other fear that happens, once you have something shut off,” commented 6th District Council Representative Sheila Niezgodski.

The program still needs the approval of the city’s Board of Public Works at a meeting next week.

Customer bills will be automatically credited starting later this month.

