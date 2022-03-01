SJC names International Soccer Academy founder ‘Outstanding Citizen of the Year’

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Ethan Hunt who is the founder of the International Soccer Academy of America was named St. Joe County’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year.

One year ago, Hunt noted that his planned soccer academy in Mishawaka had no staff, and just two students enrolled.

This fall, sixty students have signed on.

“You take a risk you don’t know necessarily if its what’s going to happen, but I think that’s the best part about America is that you can achieve your dreams if you, if you just work really hard,” Ethan said.

Hunt was honored at Tuesday’s meeting of the St. Joseph County Commissioners.

