Second Culver’s restaurant coming to Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A second Culver’s restaurant is coming to Warsaw.

According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union, the restaurant will replace the former Steak ‘n Shake building on Jalynn Street.

The Steak ‘n Shake closed its doors in Warsaw in March 2019. The building will be torn down, and a new Culver’s will be built.

It should open sometime in October or November.

