“Restaurant Month” in Berrien County excites local restaurant owners

By Samantha Albert
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - March has been declared “Restaurant Month” in Berrien County.

The initiative was created to inspire citizens to support local restaurants that are still struggling from the pandemic.

The Berrien County Board of Commissioners have joined The Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber of Commerce in recognizing the challenges restaurants and their owners have faced, like consumer hesitancy, supply shortages, and now, record high inflation rates.

Local restaurant owners, like Richard Gresens, the owner of Happy Poochie Eatery in Benton Harbor said they are grateful for the effort.

“It means for us, just a little more attention paid to the restaurants, which is great, because, I think all of us have had a really tough go over the last year. And it’s just nice to have some emphasis put on restaurants and people coming out and you know we’ll try to do some special things. It’s just another, I think, thing to help us to just gain some more business and traction after all the pandemic and all the things we’ve been through,” Gresens said.

Restaurants throughout Berrien County are expected to offer specials throughout the month of March.

