Meijer donates $1.2 million to dozens of Boys and Girls Clubs

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Meijer announced on Friday a donation of $1.2 million to dozens of Boys & Girls Clubs serving its communities across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The local Boys & Girls Clubs, headquartered in Benton Harbor, received $50,000 to invest in educational and developmental programs.

Local Meijer leadership presented the check to Chief Executive Officer Mackenzie Kastl at the Club’s Fettig Youth Campus in Benton Harbor on Monday.

“As a family-owned business, serving families, and especially children, in our communities is always important to us,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Boys & Girls Clubs offer safe places for children and teens to grow into the future leaders our communities will need, and we’re pleased to support them through this donation.”

The retailer’s gift will fund development programs focused on health, academics and character and leadership for Boys & Girls Club members in Benton Harbor, St. Joseph, and South Haven.

”Our Boys & Girls Clubs have never been more critical to the youth of Southwest Michigan than it is right now. We have a responsibility to our kids - to serve more of them, serve them better, and to invest in them for years to come,” said Mackenzie Kastl, Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor CEO. “This Club is growing in every direction to serve the young people who need us most. Partners like Meijer are making that growth possible and giving our young people the tools and resources they need to thrive.”

This donation is part of Meijer’s 2021 end-of-year donation efforts, totaling $6.5 million that will support its key areas of giving: Hunger Relief, Diversity & Inclusion, Sustainability and Local Giving.

As part of its year-end giving, Meijer previously announced a $300,000 donation to the National Minority Supplier Development Council affiliates serving its Midwest communities. More details on the remaining donations will be shared as information becomes available.

”We know that each of our communities are different and that each of the Clubs understand the wants and needs of their members best,” said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving at Meijer. “We look forward to seeing how they find unique ways to use this gift to help their members learn, lead and grow.”

Boys and Girls Clubs have served young people in Southwest Michigan since 1998.

