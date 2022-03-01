Medical Moment: Dangerous heart health myths

(WNDU) - Even though it is no longer American Heart Month, it’s always important to think about your cardiovascular health.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death, globally. In the U.S. someone dies from heart disease every 36 seconds.

“A lot of people suffer from heart failure, over five million Americans in any given year will be diagnosed with heart failure,” Dr. Joshua Larned of Holy Cross Hospital said.

There is a lot of misinformation about heart disease. One of the biggest is it only affected older people. But up to 10 percent of heart attacks happen in people under the age of 45.

The second myth is that heart disease only affects men. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. In fact, about five percent of women are likely to be misdiagnosed when they go to the hospital with a heart attack, compared to three percent of men.

As for the last myth: heart disease is colorblind. Heart disease actually takes a heavier toll on minority groups.

“They were actually dying more than the white patients with cardiomyopathy,” Dr. Shazli Khan of the University of Pittsburgh said.

Black people were 3 times as likely to die of it than the overall population and more than 33 percent of American-Indian and Alaskan Native people die from heart disease under age 65. This in comparison to just 17 percent of the overall U.S. population.

One extra myth: Because you have a family history of heart disease, it is unavoidable. Actually, people with a high genetic risk for heart disease have lowered their odds by 46 percent with a healthy lifestyle that includes eating healthy, getting regular exercise, and not smoking.

