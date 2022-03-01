Advertisement

Man injured in Cass County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a crash in Cass County.

It happened Monday on Old M-205 and U.S. 12. 58-year-old Thomas Yoder was driving eastbound on U.S. 12 and went through the roundabout, crashing through a fence and then into the side of a building between 5 Points Rd and U.S. 12.

Yoder was taken to the hospital. Currently, there is no word on his condition. Officials say he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

However, they also say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

