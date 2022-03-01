LaPorte woman celebrates 102nd birthday, still cooks & shops on Amazon

LAPORTE Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday is a major birthday for Susan Cichon of LaPorte.

“When I think of people being 102, it seems to me like I could not have much of a contact with them. Because they’re all dead. I don’t have any friends anymore - they’re all gone,” remarked Cichon.

Susan just turned 102 years old but, due to the pandemic, hasn’t seen any loved ones in two years – except for her son who lives with her. But Cichon said she isn’t dwelling on what isn’t there.

“I am very satisfied to have to be alone. So I would say that I just don’t like the idea. But I feel much safer about it,” she said.

At 102, Susan has way too much to live for, despite being a widow for some 46 years.

“I remember at school when that was - what- 80, 90 years ago. I was always told, ‘Don’t waste time. Don’t waste time.’ And even though that I’m this old, I feel that I need to just keep busy,” she said.

She’s staying busy – just ask Susan’s daughter, Lillian Seagren, who lives in Arizona.

“You know, everything that you do, other than possibly running marathons, my mother does,” stated Seagren. “Whenever I have an issue. I am definitely on the phone with mom looking for that advice.”

Cichon is full of it, thanks to her vast life experiences. She grew up in Wisconsin, and as a young girl, she delivered milk with her father in a horse-drawn wagon. As a young woman, she rode in an open-air airplane. She married Edward and together raised three children.

Then she became a dressmaker and a home-maker, and an accomplished porcelain painter - what Susan calls her “main form of therapy.”

“In fact, next month, I’m going to join a Zoom group out of Alabama and learn more lessons about painting. I just love it,” she said.

She also loves the game of golf. Two years ago, PGA pros wished her happy 100th birthday in a video.

And turning 102 isn’t slowing Susan’s daily routine.

“I can still manage to take care of the house. I do laundry. I love to cook,” said Susan.

And according to Seagren, her mother only prepares homemade meals and Googles recipes with ease – just like she uses Facebook, Amazon, and her cell phone.

“They’re just amazing to me, what she does. I hope I have those genes. But I can tell you, I take many more pills than she does, because I think she only takes one pill,” Lillian said.

What is Susan’s secret?

“There is no answer to what I do or how I live or what I have done. Why, it’s just, I guess it’s up to the Lord. Let’s just say that,” said Susan.

Aside from it being her 102nd birthday, Tuesday is also special for Susan, a practicing Catholic. Due to the pandemic, she is receiving Holy Communion for the first time since her 100th birthday, two years ago.

