LaPorte Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at Family Express

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.

Deputies were dispatched to the Family Express, located at 7687 West U.S. 20, on reports of an armed robbery just after 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. Police say two men armed with pistols entered the business and ordered the employee to the ground at gunpoint.

After the employee complied, the suspects escorted him to the register. One of them took cash from the register and personal property belonging to the employee that was nearby. The suspects then left the business, entered a nearby vehicle and fled southbound on Johnson Road.

One of the suspects is approximately six feet tall, has a heavy build, and was wearing a sweatshirt, dark colored jeans, a blue medical mask and blue or purple Air Jordan sneakers. The other suspect is approximately five feet tall, has a light build, and was wearing a sweatshirt, dark colored ripped jeans, a mask and white Air Force One sneakers.

The getaway vehicle was a red newer model Chevrolet sedan that did not have a license plate on it.

If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact Detective Gabe Struss at (219) 326-7700, ext. 2443 / gstruss@lcso.in.gov.

