Jimtown community rallies behind fired teacher

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is speaking out after a video was released Monday afternoon showing an encounter between former Jimtown High School teacher, Mike Hosinski, and a student.

Hosinski was fired after school officials say he slapped a student in the face last week.

He reportedly confronted a student about a hoodie the student wore to class.

After a verbal exchange, the teacher struck the student in the face with an open-handed slap.

All of this caught on video.

Hosinski is no longer allowed on school grounds.

Earlier Monday the students at the high school participated in a walk-out in support of the teacher.

Then Monday night, an overflow crowd attended the Baugo Community School Board meeting, also showing their support for Hosinski.

“It happened. We’re not proud of it, but I still back Mike Hosinski,” said a parent.

“He’s had 40 years of good service and for this one incident to tarnish his reputation ...he feels really bad after the time... that’s what I am sad about. The guy is a good guy,” said friend and former co-worker Terry Hilyard.

“And this room is full of people...this more feels like we are reading an eulogy than it is a termination. There’s a reason to it because he had that kind of an impact on his community, on every person in here,” said another parent.

Many at the meeting said the administration is to blame.

“In my four years of being here, I have watched the discipline decline. Each year students become more rebellious and treat our high school staff poorly,” said one student.

“The student was put on too loose of a chain,” said a parent.

“With proper administration, the situation could have possibly been prevented,” said the student.

“The kid has reportedly been expelled from Concord, from Elkhart Schools and from Jimtown Schools for the first semester. He came back in January and has been sent to the office 30 times, reportedly,” said another parent.

During the meeting, the board approved a retirement package for Hosinski effective immediately.

That retirement package includes full benefits, including a pension.

The Indiana Department of Child Services and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

