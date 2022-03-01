The Great LOGAN Nose-On Kickoff

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - LOGAN kicked-off the month dedicated to it’s iconic Nose-On at the organization’s Hannah and Friends Gymnasium in South Bend.

The non-profit organization that has served Michiana residents for decades continues to support people of all ages, that have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

LOGAN has been known in the community for providing assistance to help those it services achieve their desired quality of life.

It has done this by offering group supported living, creative programs, treatments, and therapies, as well as behavioral and family support, and trained protective services.

The Great LOGAN Nose-On was created to celebrate all of that.

“Today is the Kickoff for the month of March, for the 34th annual Great Logan Nose-On. So today, March 1st, starts all the fun and exciting events that are going on through the month of March, leading up to the Nose-On, on March 29th, at noon. Doors open at 11:30,” said Christina Tembo, LOGAN’s Chief Marketing Officer.

PNC Bank, the event’s keynote sponsor told 16 News Now they are thrilled to continue to support the Great LOGAN Nose-On.

“But more importantly it’s about the programs, and initiatives that LOGAN leads in the community, and being able to go ahead and just continue to make the South Bend region a great place to live, work, raise a family. Just amazing opportunity,” said Mike Plenzler, Senior Vice President, at PNC.

