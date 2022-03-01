Advertisement

The Great LOGAN Nose-On Kickoff

By Samantha Albert
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - LOGAN kicked-off the month dedicated to it’s iconic Nose-On at the organization’s Hannah and Friends Gymnasium in South Bend.

The non-profit organization that has served Michiana residents for decades continues to support people of all ages, that have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

LOGAN has been known in the community for providing assistance to help those it services achieve their desired quality of life.

It has done this by offering group supported living, creative programs, treatments, and therapies, as well as behavioral and family support, and trained protective services.

The Great LOGAN Nose-On was created to celebrate all of that.

“Today is the Kickoff for the month of March, for the 34th annual Great Logan Nose-On. So today, March 1st, starts all the fun and exciting events that are going on through the month of March, leading up to the Nose-On, on March 29th, at noon. Doors open at 11:30,” said Christina Tembo, LOGAN’s Chief Marketing Officer.

PNC Bank, the event’s keynote sponsor told 16 News Now they are thrilled to continue to support the Great LOGAN Nose-On.

“But more importantly it’s about the programs, and initiatives that LOGAN leads in the community, and being able to go ahead and just continue to make the South Bend region a great place to live, work, raise a family. Just amazing opportunity,” said Mike Plenzler, Senior Vice President, at PNC.

For more information about LOGAN and The Great LOGAN Nose-On, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student
Video shows man who allegedly tried abducting a teenage girl after she got off the school bus...
SJCPD looking to identify man who reportedly tried kidnapping 13-year-old girl
Alysen Walls died following an accident that happened back on Feb. 19. She was just 21 years old.
Family, friends come together to remember Alysen Walls
The popular brunch spot in Granger will soon have new ownership.
Uptown Kitchen to be under new ownership
Four people are injured— including a 21-year-old shot— following a crash in Berrien Co.
21-year-old shot, three others injured in crash-turned-shooting in Berrien Co.

Latest News

SJCC vote to fund ‘Motels4Now’ program after financial review
The Mishawaka Common Council is considering redeveloping the old property that once belonged to...
Former Dodge, RMG complex poised for redevelopment by Mishawaka
Susan Cichon, of LaPorte, is celebrating her 102nd birthday.
LaPorte woman celebrates 102nd birthday, still cooks & shops on Amazon
A LaPorte woman turned 102 on Tuesday, and despite her age, keeps busy like she's still 20.
Local woman celebrates 102 birthday, vitality
After an intense meeting between the school board and the community, the former Jimstown...
Jimtown teacher who hit student will retire early, collect pension