Governor Holcomb signs executive orders in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

(WNDU) - On Monday, Gov. Holcomb said that he stands with the people of Ukraine as they face the tyranny of Putin.

“I stand with the people of the Ukraine as they face the tyranny of Putin and his unprovoked invasion.” Holcomb stated. “We must hold Putin accountable for his actions and support Ukraine in any way we can. Indiana joins the world as we pray for the people of Ukraine.”

He also stated that they must hold Putin accountable for his actions, and support Ukraine in any way they can.

“I encourage Indiana residents to support the humanitarian efforts for Ukraine through their local communities, religious organizations and non-profits and show our true Hoosier spirit,” Holcomb said.

Gov. Holcomb has issued an executive order taking specific actions to show a commitment for the citizens of Ukraine and condemnation of the Russian government in specific:

The Indiana Department of Administration will review all state contracts that involve Russian-owned or Russian-affiliated companies.

The Indiana Public Retirement System will evaluate investments into the state retirement accounts that may involve the Russian ruble, Russian-owned and Russian-affiliated companies and immediately report its findings to the governor’s office.

The Indiana Office of Technology will continue to strengthen our critical state infrastructure to protect the system from Russian cyber-attacks and the Governor encourages private businesses to do the same.

The Commission for Higher Education will request that public colleges and universities report all Russian funding received for programs, research and grants and report its findings to the governor’s office.

The Governor encourages Hoosier businesses and companies in Indiana to evaluate their future business relationship with Russia.

The state of Indiana will standby to assist Ukrainian refugees should a federal policy, program or initiative be implemented requiring access to appropriate locations across the country.

Over the past several months Camp Atterbury was used to resettle thousands of Afghans after Taliban forces overthrew Afghanistan’s government in August.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.