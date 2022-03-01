Advertisement

Governor Holcomb signs executive orders in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - On Monday, Gov. Holcomb said that he stands with the people of Ukraine as they face the tyranny of Putin.

“I stand with the people of the Ukraine as they face the tyranny of Putin and his unprovoked invasion.” Holcomb stated. “We must hold Putin accountable for his actions and support Ukraine in any way we can. Indiana joins the world as we pray for the people of Ukraine.”

He also stated that they must hold Putin accountable for his actions, and support Ukraine in any way they can.

“I encourage Indiana residents to support the humanitarian efforts for Ukraine through their local communities, religious organizations and non-profits and show our true Hoosier spirit,” Holcomb said.

Gov. Holcomb has issued an executive order taking specific actions to show a commitment for the citizens of Ukraine and condemnation of the Russian government in specific:

  • The Indiana Department of Administration will review all state contracts that involve Russian-owned or Russian-affiliated companies.
  • The Indiana Public Retirement System will evaluate investments into the state retirement accounts that may involve the Russian ruble, Russian-owned and Russian-affiliated companies and immediately report its findings to the governor’s office.
  • The Indiana Office of Technology will continue to strengthen our critical state infrastructure to protect the system from Russian cyber-attacks and the Governor encourages private businesses to do the same.
  • The Commission for Higher Education will request that public colleges and universities report all Russian funding received for programs, research and grants and report its findings to the governor’s office.
  • The Governor encourages Hoosier businesses and companies in Indiana to evaluate their future business relationship with Russia.
  • The state of Indiana will standby to assist Ukrainian refugees should a federal policy, program or initiative be implemented requiring access to appropriate locations across the country.

Over the past several months Camp Atterbury was used to resettle thousands of Afghans after Taliban forces overthrew Afghanistan’s government in August.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student
Alysen Walls died following an accident that happened back on Feb. 19. She was just 21 years old.
Family, friends come together to remember Alysen Walls
Video shows man who allegedly tried abducting a teenage girl after she got off the school bus...
SJCPD looking to identify man who reportedly tried kidnapping 13-year-old girl
The popular brunch spot in Granger will soon have new ownership.
Uptown Kitchen to be under new ownership
Four people are injured— including a 21-year-old shot— following a crash in Berrien Co.
21-year-old shot, three others injured in crash-turned-shooting in Berrien Co.

Latest News

Rare disease day continues to raise awareness
Family that lost child to rare disease speaks out on day of recognition
Meijer has donated $1.2 million to Boys and Girls Clubs all over Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana,...
Meijer donates $1.2 million to Boys and Girls Clubs of America
WNDU's Samantha Albert spoke with one family who says the best way to bring awareness to Rare...
Rare Disease Day
As a part of an infrastructure initiative, many bridges in Michigan will begin full...
St. Joseph County bridge to get repaired
Jimtown community rallies behind fired teacher
Jimtown community rallies behind fired teacher