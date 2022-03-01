Advertisement

Temperature roller coaster the rest of the week

Pockets of drizzle to light showers Wednesday. Cool-down is expected Thursday before we warm right back up by the weekend. Our first 60° of the year is likely late Saturday. Showers and T-showers are likely Saturday - Sunday.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
METEOROLOGICAL SPRING IS HERE!

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds will give way to a mostly clear sky overnight. Low: 27°. Wind: NNE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with pockets of drizzle to light showers during the afternoon. High: Near 50°. Low: 23°. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with an isolated chance of drizzle to flurries throughout the day. Much cooler with high: Near 32° Low: 21°. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warming back up into the lower 40s. High: 43° Low: 34°.

SATURDAY: Watching a low-pressure system and a warm front moving into Michiana throughout the day. This will allow temperatures to rise to the lower to middle 60s by the evening. Scattered showers are likely late in the day and continue through the overnight hours. Thunder and lightning are possible as well as gusts 40-60 mph within some of the T-showers overnight. High: 60° Low: 56°.

SUNDAY: Morning showers and mild to start the day. Expect temperatures to fall through the afternoon behind a cold front. High: 50° Low: 34°.

