Advertisement

Customers line up inside Country Bake Shop on Fat Tuesday

Fat Tuesday at Country Bake Shop
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Customers lined up early Tuesday morning inside Country Bake Shop for one reason: paczkis.

Fat Tuesday is a very busy day for the bakery, and they sell more than a dozen different flavors of paczkis. But the most popular one is the fresh strawberry.

“I think it’s the combination of flavors,” said owner Craig Rumpf. “The shell itself has got a little bit of nutmeg in it and then the whipped cream and the fresh strawberries. And when you bite into it, the powdered sugar is the first thing that melts in your mouth.”

Rumpf said within the last week they had sold around 400 dozen paczkis. But on Fat Tuesday, they expect to sell between 600 and 700 dozen.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Criminal charges could be coming for Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student, attorney says
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student
Mike Hosinski
Jimtown High School teacher no longer employed after allegedly hitting student
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Chase Jones & Joshua Parker
Two inmates attempt escape from Elkhart County Jail by chiseling away at concrete wall

Latest News

Miles Wilbourn has been sentenced to 18-and-a-half years in prison for his role in a series of...
South Bend man sentenced 18.5 years in serial carjacking case
A string of carjackings were tied to Miles Wilbourn of South Bend and accomplices for car theft...
South Bend man sentenced to 18.5 years in carjacking case
Two firefighters have been injured on Wednesday after battling a blaze at an Elkhart apartment...
Two firefighters injured in Elkhart apartment fire
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
A fire erupted on Lincolnway E. and Capital on Wednesday evening prompting the Mishawaka Fire...
House fire erupts in Mishawaka