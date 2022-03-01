Customers line up inside Country Bake Shop on Fat Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Customers lined up early Tuesday morning inside Country Bake Shop for one reason: paczkis.

Fat Tuesday is a very busy day for the bakery, and they sell more than a dozen different flavors of paczkis. But the most popular one is the fresh strawberry.

“I think it’s the combination of flavors,” said owner Craig Rumpf. “The shell itself has got a little bit of nutmeg in it and then the whipped cream and the fresh strawberries. And when you bite into it, the powdered sugar is the first thing that melts in your mouth.”

Rumpf said within the last week they had sold around 400 dozen paczkis. But on Fat Tuesday, they expect to sell between 600 and 700 dozen.

