Controversial House Bill 1134 killed in Indiana Senate

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A controversial bill has died in the Indiana State Senate.

House Bill 1134 was widely criticized, and even called dangerous and racist by some critics. The bill would have restricted what teachers could say about race, ethnicity, and religion.

But now, GOP leaders say the measure is not moving forward in the Senate after passing in the House.

This comes after many teachers spoke out at a hearing last week in opposition of the bill.

Still, Republicans are calling for legislation that would give parents more say in what’s being taught.

