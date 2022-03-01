Bridge in St. Joseph County set for repair

ST. JOE COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A bridge in St. Joseph County, Michigan is set for repairs later this year.

A bridge on Nottawa Road is one of 19 bridges the Michigan Department of Transportation plans to fix.

The public has a new tool to track the initiative. An online dashboard at Michigan.gov/BridgeBundling will provide project updates and show percent completion, detour routes, and other information for each of these projects. MDOT expects to provide photos during the construction process, as well.

‘The pilot includes 19 local agency-owned bridges around the state with major bridge elements in serious or critical condition,’’ MDOT Chief Bridge Engineer Matt Chynoweth said. ‘’The scope of work for these bridges is superstructure replacement, which includes full removal and replacement of the bridge deck and supporting beams. Under the pilot program, all bridges will be rebuilt this year, beginning in March. The contract requirements call for them to be finished in 60 or 90 days.’’

The scheduled start date of the repair project for August 15.

Repairs are expected to be done 90 days after the rebuild begins.

