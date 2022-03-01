Ask the Doctor: Discontinuing anti-anxiety meds & blood clotting disorders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1: “I’ve been taking anti-anxiety meds for years but would like to stop taking them. My stress has significantly reduced, and I feel like I could cope on my own. I’ve been told not to stop taking them “cold turkey.” Why?”

DR. BOB : I am glad to hear you are feeling better. Your experience is common and in some ways is what doctors hope for.

When we make the decision to start a patient on medicine for mental health issues like anxiety, we always hope that patients will recover, and we will be able to stop the medicines in the future. It is great to see a patient who has been treated with medicines and developed new coping skills and has recovered.

You can discontinue your medicines, but you are right that you don’t want to do it cold turkey. After you are on medicines for anxiety, your body gets used to them. If you take them away too quickly you can have withdrawal symptoms.

Therefore, it is best to discontinue them under the guidance of your doctor. I usually wean a patient off over the course of a month.

Question #2: “Are blood clotting disorders hereditary? At what age should my child be tested or start blood thinners?”

DR. BOB : Most people who develop a blood clot do not have a genetic disorder as the cause. Many people develop blood clots due to reasons besides inherited disorders.

However inherited disorders are not uncommon among people with blood clots. As you mention, people who are diagnosed with inherited blood clotting disorders often wonder what their family members should do.

The decision on whether to test family members is somewhat controversial because just because you have the disorder does not necessarily mean you will develop blood clots. However, a few situations make it more likely that a family member of someone with a blood clotting disorder should get tested.

If the family has a history of multiple blood clots at young ages this is higher risk. If a woman is considering taking hormone treatment such as estrogen related birth control. Or if someone is going to have a surgery that puts them at risk of blood clots.

