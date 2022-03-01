4 Louisville spoils Notre Dame’s perfect home record in season finale

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team was this close to securing an undefeated home record this season. However, the result of their final regular season game at Purcell Pavilion was anything but close.

Louisville opened up a can of you-know-what on the Irish immediately, taking a 31-3 lead at the end of the first quarter on their way to an 86-64 win over the then-14th-ranked Irish.

Notre Dame was only able to muster up 15 points in the first half, and trailed by 40 coming out of the locker room for half 2. Louisville shot a scorching 58% and out-rebounded the Irish 40-22 on the afternoon.

“Like Coach Ivey said, we’re very talented; right now we’re getting to a part of the season where talent isn’t enough, and we have to make sure we have that toughness,” says grad transfer and veteran leader Maya Dodson. She pitched in twelve points and two blocks, but was only able to grab two rebounds (she averages just under eight per game).

“This week we’re going to go and work, and on Friday we’re going to put it together,” she added. “Because we have to in order to make sure to continue to go far in the tournament.”

One thing that will help the Irish as they ready up for the tournament -- their regular season play has earned them a double-bye. They won’t play again until the quarterfinals on Friday.

“It’s 0-0 on Friday,” said head coach Niele Ivey after the loss. “We did our job to get to a double-bye, and now we have to use this loss and the way that we lost (and) learn from it. It needs to fuel us for the rest of the way.”

