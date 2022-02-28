Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Similar temperatures Tuesday; More clouds

A bit more cloud cover will keep high temperatures in the middle 30s on Tuesday
By Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The pattern will turn from active to quiet this week.  Still, decent shifts in our temperatures will come through on Wednesday and Saturday.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 40s, above average, with more cloud cover than Monday.  Rain chances stay low the next few days with only a 20% chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.  Currently, we expect the cold front to hold off until late Wednesday which means we should get a high of 50° out of the day before a high only in the 30s on Thursday.  A quick jump back to the upper 50s is in the forecast this weekend with another cold front late Saturday and into Sunday morning.  Windy conditions will accompany the warm, spring-like temperatures.

TUESDAY: Staying mild with a mix of clouds and sun. Breezy at times with highs in the middle to upper 40s. High of 46.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high near 50 degrees. The warmth will surge ahead of a cold front coming through late in the week. A few light showers are possible late in the evening. High of 50.

THURSDAY: Coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s. Slight chance of rain in the morning. High of 37

LONG RANGE: Temperatures drop into the day on Thursday with a few rain/snow showers. The warmth returns as another frontal system moves in by the weekend. The temperatures could near 60 before taking a dive during the day on Sunday. Very windy with rain showers possible over the weekend.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, February 27th , 2022

Sunday’s High: 38

Sunday’s Low: 23

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

