Washington High School Girls Basketball wins Class 3A State Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time since 2007, the Washington High School Girls Basketball program are state champions.

Mila Reynolds scored 21 points, and Kira Reynolds added another 17 points and a title game-record 24 rebounds, as South Bend Washington (27-3) defeated Silver Creek (26-3) 93-35 on Saturday night inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Panthers dominated the rematch of last year’s title game from start to finish, including a 27-0 run in the second period to take a 51-16 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Kynidi Mason Striverson led the Lady Dragons with 10 points, but struggled from the field, making just two of her 14 shot attempts on the night.

Washington’s Rashunda Jones added 17 points, Monique Mitchell scored 14 for the Panthers, and Amiyah Reynolds tallied 8 points.

The Panthers finished the game shooting 53 percent from the field, and 38.9 percent from three-point range.

To view the complete box score from the game, click here.

