South Bend Brewfest draws hundreds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over 500 beer lovers were in for quite the “taste” Saturday.

People gathered for the annual South Bend Brewfest at the Century Center.

The event showcased specialty craft beers from local breweries.

People tasted over 80 different brews and spirits and enjoyed music and great food.

Over 30 vendors participated this year.

“I think it just brings out a different demographic and a different experience that you cannot necessarily find every weekend within the city, as well as the popularity of craft beer right now...Craft beer was going to go by the waste side, in fact I think it’s just the opposite,” said Executive Director of Venues Jeff Jarnecke.

Organizers said they hope to have the event again next year.

