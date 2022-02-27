Advertisement

South Bend Brewfest draws hundreds

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over 500 beer lovers were in for quite the “taste” Saturday.

People gathered for the annual South Bend Brewfest at the Century Center.

The event showcased specialty craft beers from local breweries.

People tasted over 80 different brews and spirits and enjoyed music and great food.

Over 30 vendors participated this year.

“I think it just brings out a different demographic and a different experience that you cannot necessarily find every weekend within the city, as well as the popularity of craft beer right now...Craft beer was going to go by the waste side, in fact I think it’s just the opposite,” said Executive Director of Venues Jeff Jarnecke.

Organizers said they hope to have the event again next year.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Hosinski
Jimtown High School teacher fired after allegedly hitting student
15-year-old Ariana Rizzo of South Bend has gone missing. Rizzo was last seen in the 13-hundred...
15-year-old South Bend girl reported missing
The South Bend Police Dept. is investigating a homicide overnight on Saturday near the...
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Tiffany Coburn was sentenced Friday in connection to the death of Mercedes Lain in August 2021.
Mother receives maximum sentence in Mercedes Lain case
Victor Greene
UPDATE: North Judson man originally declared missing found dead

Latest News

Sunny Sunday with 40s by Monday
Sunny Sunday with 40s by Monday
Notre Dame swim teams mentor middle school kids
Notre Dame swim teams mentor middle school kids
First Alert Forecast: Warming up and remaining sunny
First Alert Forecast: Warming up and remaining sunny
Polar Plunge at Four Winds Field
Polar Plunge at Four Winds Field