Advertisement

Only one more day to see the 2022 Ice Fest

There's one more day to see the 2022 Ice Fest
By Samantha Albert
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, MI. (WNDU) - Presented by Silver Beach Pizza, the second to last day of the 2022 Ice Fest kicked off with a professional individual carving competition.

The competition allowed visitors to see frozen blocks of ice be transformed into works of art.

The 2022 Ice Fest in St. Joseph, Michigan featured ice competitions, scavenger hunts, and ice interactives, which were only a few of the reasons to check it out.

“Lots of cool sculptures to see, there’s games, we’ve got tic tac toe, we’ve got ice bowling, uhm, there’s a throne. We had a fire and ice tower last night, which was really cool, like a twelve feet of bonfire encased in ice. And then we’ve got the team competition today, so it’s eight, eight block sculptures, they’re gonna get really big and elaborate,” said Matthew Larsen, an Ice Sculptor at the event.

Sunday is the last day of the 2022 Ice Fest, with a scavenger hunt still available, and sculptures completed for viewing.

For more information, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Hosinski
Jimtown High School teacher fired after allegedly hitting student
15-year-old Ariana Rizzo of South Bend has gone missing. Rizzo was last seen in the 13-hundred...
15-year-old South Bend girl reported missing
The South Bend Police Dept. is investigating a homicide overnight on Saturday near the...
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Tiffany Coburn was sentenced Friday in connection to the death of Mercedes Lain in August 2021.
Mother receives maximum sentence in Mercedes Lain case
Victor Greene
UPDATE: North Judson man originally declared missing found dead

Latest News

Sunny Sunday with 40s by Monday
Sunny Sunday with 40s by Monday
Notre Dame swim teams mentor middle school kids
Notre Dame swim teams mentor middle school kids
South Bend Brewfest draws hundreds
South Bend Brewfest draws hundreds
First Alert Forecast: Warming up and remaining sunny
First Alert Forecast: Warming up and remaining sunny
Polar Plunge at Four Winds Field
Polar Plunge at Four Winds Field