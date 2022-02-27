Only one more day to see the 2022 Ice Fest

ST. JOSEPH, MI. (WNDU) - Presented by Silver Beach Pizza, the second to last day of the 2022 Ice Fest kicked off with a professional individual carving competition.

The competition allowed visitors to see frozen blocks of ice be transformed into works of art.

The 2022 Ice Fest in St. Joseph, Michigan featured ice competitions, scavenger hunts, and ice interactives, which were only a few of the reasons to check it out.

“Lots of cool sculptures to see, there’s games, we’ve got tic tac toe, we’ve got ice bowling, uhm, there’s a throne. We had a fire and ice tower last night, which was really cool, like a twelve feet of bonfire encased in ice. And then we’ve got the team competition today, so it’s eight, eight block sculptures, they’re gonna get really big and elaborate,” said Matthew Larsen, an Ice Sculptor at the event.

Sunday is the last day of the 2022 Ice Fest, with a scavenger hunt still available, and sculptures completed for viewing.

