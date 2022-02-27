Advertisement

Notre Dame swim teams mentor middle school kids

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

Local college students are giving back in a big way.

Saturday afternoon the University of Notre Dame men’s and women’s swimming teams provided swim lessons to middle school students.

They also learned about water safety and the importance of having a positive attitude.

The event took place at Washington High School.

“Growing up I was always one of the few competitive black swimmers. That is something I wanted to change... known fact that Black people often don’t have access to pools...It was something I wanted to do while I was in South Bend and teach kids how to swim for free,” said Notre Dame student and swimmer Cason Wilburn.

The swimming teams will host these events every Saturday for the rest of the month.

