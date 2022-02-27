Community turns out for prayer for Ukraine

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Back home in Michiana, the community is coming together for prayer in support of Ukraine.

A group gathered in Warsaw outside the Kosciusko Co. Courthouse on Saturday morning for Ukrainians, as they fight for their liberty.

The event was put on by the Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association (GWMA).

As of Saturday, at least 198 Ukrainians have been killed in the Russian attack, per officials of Ukraine.

If you’d like to help the people of Ukraine, click here to find out how to donate.

