2022 Polar Plunge a success at Four Winds Field

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It might have been a cold day in February, but that didn’t stop folks from turning out to Four Winds Field for the 2022 Polar Plunge on Saturday.

The Special Olympics Polar Plunge was hosted by the South Bend Cubs.

This is the sixth year for the event at Four Winds Field.

The Polar Plunge is a major fundraiser for Special Olympics locally and across Indiana.

Since 1969, Special Olympics Indiana has helped athletes throughout the State and annually supports more than 18,000 Special Olympians.

In South Bend, more than 50 people were “freezing’ for a reason” by taking the plunge.

Proceeds from today’s event will be designated for special athletes in Northwest Indiana and will provide assistance for equipment, training, travel, and lodging.

Anyone interested in donating to Special Olympics can click on this link.

