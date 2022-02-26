Washington Panthers ready for redemption run in state championship

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ask about the strength of this Washington Panther girls basketball team, and it’ll likely come back to their ability to swarm teams on defense to create easy opportunities on offense.

They’ve beaten their opponents by an average of 38 points this postseason, and now just one game remains: a rematch with Silver Creek in the 3-A state championship game.

“Our size and athleticism is pretty good for us,” says Junior Amiyah Reynolds. “Just being able to rebound, play fast at our own pace we want to play at.”

Washington isn’t looking to re-invent the peach basket -- they’re perfectly fine playing their way: creating turnovers with their length and quickness, and running hard in transition.

“(We’re) coming to play our game and focus on ourselves because it’s a business trip.” says junior guard Rashunda Jones.

“One of the things we want to do is continue to be true to ourselves.” said head coach Steve Reynolds. “We don’t have to be extra, so to speak.”

This year, the Reynolds family is catching lightning in a bottle. Head coach Steven Reynolds gets the chance to coach his three daughters: freshman Kira, junior Amiyah, and senior Mila -- all at once.

“Having all three daughters is something that we’ve anticipated over the years just kind of doing the math & being like, ‘hey, there’s going to be one year all three are there!’” says coach Reynolds.

“I’ve heard horror stories over the years but that’s not my story.... I’ve really enjoyed coaching them, I’ve really enjoyed seeing them grow.”

Not everyone on the team is blood-related, but the family feel persists.

“He treats us all like his children,” says freshman guard Ryiah Wilson. “It’s very fun for him to be a coach, and it’s very exciting for him to have us all our high school years.”

As for the sisterly bond... that can be a bit more complicated.

“When I used to come here for practices and they would yell at me,” says Kira, the youngest of the three siblings on the team. “I’ve gotten used to it. It’s still annoying, it still kind of irks my nerves, but I know they know what’s best.”

“It’s fun, but also we butt heads every so often,” says eldest sister Mila, who’s committed to play for the Maryland Terrapins next year. “But at the end of the day it’s just fun playing with them because you’ve played with them your whole life. Seeing this all come together with your family means something.”

“It’s been really exciting just being able to play with them because that team chemistry that we have is just to another level (from) being sisters with them and playing with them all my life,” says middle sister Amiyah, who’s verbally committed to Maryland as well. “It’s definitely been fun and hopefully we can get the state championship together.”

