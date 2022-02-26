Advertisement

Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michiana from February 25th

By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:31 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High school basketball action from around Michiana on Friday, February 25th.

INDIANA BOYS

Argos 52, Elkhart Christian 35

Fremont 38, Bethany Christian 35 F/OT

Bremen 49, Culver 36

Central Noble 59, Fairfield 49

Northwood 54, Elkhart 36

John Glenn 52, Goshen 36

Knox 56, Triton 53

Mishawaka Marian 80, Marquette Catholic 57

Penn 70, Merrillville 49

South Bend Adams 67, New Prairie 54

Northridge 56, DeKalb 51

Mishawaka 63, South Bend St. Joe 57

Wawasee 42, Tippecanoe Valley 26

Warsaw 62, Fort Wayne Carroll 50

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Hosinski
Jimtown High School teacher fired after allegedly hitting student
15-year-old Ariana Rizzo of South Bend has gone missing. Rizzo was last seen in the 13-hundred...
15-year-old South Bend girl reported missing
The South Bend Police Dept. is investigating a homicide overnight on Saturday near the...
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Tiffany Coburn was sentenced Friday in connection to the death of Mercedes Lain in August 2021.
Mother receives maximum sentence in Mercedes Lain case
Victor Greene
UPDATE: North Judson man originally declared missing found dead

Latest News

Washington beats Silver Creek to win their first state championship since 2007
Washington girls basketball wins state title over Silver Creek
Washington High School Girls Basketball are state champions for the first time since 2007.
Washington High School Girls Basketball wins Class 3A State Championship
Washington girls basketball team heading back to state
Washington Panthers ready for redemption run in state championship
Highlights and scores from high school basketball action around Michiana on February 25th
Roundball Roundup February 25th part 1