Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michiana from February 25th
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:31 AM EST
High school basketball action from around Michiana on Friday, February 25th.
INDIANA BOYS
Argos 52, Elkhart Christian 35
Fremont 38, Bethany Christian 35 F/OT
Bremen 49, Culver 36
Central Noble 59, Fairfield 49
Northwood 54, Elkhart 36
John Glenn 52, Goshen 36
Knox 56, Triton 53
Mishawaka Marian 80, Marquette Catholic 57
Penn 70, Merrillville 49
South Bend Adams 67, New Prairie 54
Northridge 56, DeKalb 51
Mishawaka 63, South Bend St. Joe 57
Wawasee 42, Tippecanoe Valley 26
Warsaw 62, Fort Wayne Carroll 50
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.