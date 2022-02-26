Proposal for fire territory in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at the North Liberty Community Center Friday night to hear more about a proposed fire territory.

Liberty Township reached out to Greene Township to form a fire territory so they can continue providing ambulance and fire services.

“...to expand ambulance coverage is the main reason...The Township, which runs the ambulance and fire service right now, was only able to answer about 80 percent of ambulance calls last year, and that’s not a great percentage if you are in that 20 percent,” said Town Attorney Marcel Lebbin.

They would still have volunteer firefighters, but would need to hire more EMS professionals.

“I mean emergency services right? You slip and fall. You have a heart attack. Who is coming when you call 911?...Liberty Township was looking at ways that she could increase coverage and the fire territory is a way for her to provide extra coverage and better services to the citizens of the townships in the town,” said Lebbin.

The proposal came as a bit of a shock to residents, especially since they would be the one’s footing the bill.

“But it seems to me like we are bailing them out at the expense of the town of North Liberty...,” said one resident.

Others said the process feels rushed.

While others called for more transparency moving forward.

The next public hearing is on March 17.

If the proposal is approved, the town will re-assess it annually.

