Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead following a homicide overnight in South Bend.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Anthony Dwight Long of Elkhart.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to the area of Lafayette Blvd. and Monroe St. near Four Winds Field for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, police found Long with an apparent gunshot wound.

Long was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family has been notified.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation, and several individuals have been interviewed at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Long on Monday in Kalamazoo.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the South Bend Police Detective Bureau at (574) 235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.